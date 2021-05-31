Local

Driver Killed in Everett Single-Car Crash

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a single-car crash overnight in Everett, Massachusetts

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a single-car crash overnight in Everett, Massachusetts.

Police say the car was headed northbound on Broadway shortly after 12:30a.m. when it crossed the center line onto the southbound lane. The car apparently veered onto the sidewalk, struck a parked car and tree and crashed into the porch of a home.

The driver died at the scene. The passenger was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

