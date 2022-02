A driver is dead following a car crash in Falmouth, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the single-car crash that occurred on Ransom Road around 7:40p.m. According to Falmouth Police, the female driver was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. The male passenger was not injured in the crash.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

The road remained closed Saturday morning as authorities worked to investigate the cause of the crash.