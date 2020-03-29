Driver Killed in Single-Car Crash in Dorchester

A driver was killed in a single-car crash on I-93 South in Dorchester Sunday morning.

According to State Police, the Mercedes sedan was headed southbound on I-93 shortly before 7a.m. when it traveled over the guardrail to the right side of the road just south of Exit 15.

Responding officers found the driver, a 45-year-old man from Fall River, unconscious outside of the car. According to police, the driver died at the scene.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.