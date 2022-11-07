Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

Driver Killed in Tractor-Trailer Crash Overnight in Manchester, NH

The woman's name has not been released pending notification of family members

By Marc Fortier

A police cruiser in Manchester, New Hampshire.
Manchester Police

The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed after crashing into a tree overnight in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Around 1:30 a.m. Monday, Manchester police said they were called to the area of 2604 Brown Avenue for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer. When they arrived, they determined that the tractor-trailer unit had been driving south on Brown Avenue when it left the road and collided with a tree.

The driver, a 62-year-old Merrimack woman, was killed in the crash, police said. Her name has not been released pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

More New Hampshire stories

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

Wrong-Way Driver Charged With DWI After Causing 4-Vehicle Crash in NH

New Hampshire Nov 4

3-Week Boil Water Order Ends in Rye, NH

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us