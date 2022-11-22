Driver of SUV That Crashed Into Hingham Apple Store Arrested, Expected in Court

The driver prosecutors say was involved in the deadly crash Monday at the Apple Store in Hingham, Massachusetts has been arrested, according to authorities.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arrested Monday night, and is expected in Hingham District Court for an arraignment on Tuesday, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office. He was held overnight at the Plymouth County House of Correction, according to police in Hingham.

Driver arrested in crash at Apple Store. #Hingham https://t.co/fMtoBDYQkX — Hingham Police (@HinghamPolice) November 22, 2022

Following an investigation that involved Massachusetts State Police and the Hingham Police Department, law enforcement obtained an arrest warrant that charges Rein with reckless homicide by motor vehicle, according to the DA's office.

A man was killed and nearly 20 other people were hurt Monday when an SUV plowed through the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops.