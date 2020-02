A car hit a home and several other cars in Lynn early Wednesday morning.

Lynn police are looking for the driver of a car who hit two cars and a home on Lynnfield Street before ditching the car and running away.

"They came up the road, wiped out the porch next door and our two cars, one worse than the other," said Bob Conlon, a resident of the street.

The investigation is active, and police are searching for the suspect.