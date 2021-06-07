Driver Passes Out After Getting COVID Shot, Narrowly Misses Hitting 2 People

The video is startling. Two men barely escaping as a pickup smashes into a boat on a trailer attached to a truck in front of Top Shop Automotive and Marine on Eastern Avenue in Lynn, Massachusetts, on Monday.

One of them is the owner, Ken Brassard, who said he's never moved faster in his life. The truck first hits an SUV parked maybe 30 feet away. That may have saved Brassard's life. He said it sounded like an explosion.



“When I heard the explosion from behind me I turned around," he said. "That’s when he was just clearing the white car, and I jumped out of the way as quickly as I could and the customer was running as fast as he could.”

The whole thing was captured on surveillance video. In slow motion, you can see how narrowly the two men escaped disaster.

The truck was still running after the crash, with the driver unconscious behind the wheel.

Several people, including a UPS driver who had stopped nearby, were able to smash the window with a hammer and get the keys. At that point, the driver woke up and got out.

The driver was dazed but not hurt and said he was headed home from getting his COVID vaccination and thinks that’s what caused him to pass out.

“The last thing he remembered was he felt like he was going to pass out and so he tried to pull over and the next thing he knew we were smashing his windows," Brassard said.

Needless to say, Brassard said he feels very lucky to be OK.

“The force of that impact to fold a boat and trailer like that… it would have been devastating if either of us had been caught in between.”

Lynn police said they are still investigating. As of now, no charges have been filed.