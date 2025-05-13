Driver, pedestrian injured after crash in parking lot of Cape Cod supermarket

A pedestrian crash Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of a Shaw's supermarket on Cape Cod left two people injured, authorities said.

Police in Orleans, Massachusetts, said they responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to a report that two people had been hit by a vehicle outside the store on West Road.

Investigators determined that a 77-year-old woman backed out of a parking space and accelerated into other parked vehicles and hit one pedestrian.

The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with serious injuries, police said. Her condition was not known.

The pedestrian's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Orleans Police Department at 508-255-0117.