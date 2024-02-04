Driver rescued after car goes off side of Manchester parking lot, down icy embankment

A person had to be rescued Sunday morning after they drove off the side of a parking lot and went down a steep, icy embankment in Manchester, New Hampshire.

The Manchester Fire Department says it responded around 7:40 a.m. to 1949 South Willow Street, the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries, and found a vehicle 30 feet down a 45-degree embankment, resting on its wheels and hung up on brush a few feet away from Cohas Brook that abuts the store's parking lot.

According to the fire department, the driver was unaware of the circumstances that caused the accident and was complaining of lower extremity injuries.

Technical rescue equipment was requested to safely remove the woman from her car. It took crews 26 minutes to reach the woman, set up rope systems to lower equipment and personnel down to the vehicle, rig a stokes basket and remove her to a waiting ambulance.

The fire department said the patient was transported to a local area hospital for further evaluation after having been exposed to below-freezing temperatures for over an hour.

Further details were not provided.