Driver sentenced for deadly Duxbury hit-and-run

A woman found guilty five years after a hit-and-run crash that left another woman dead in Duxbury, Massachusetts was sentenced to prison on Thursday.

Kristina Blackmore, 43, was convicted Wednesday of leaving the scene of a crash causing death and motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation.

The victim, 46-year-old Andrea Gordon of Duxbury, was jogging when she was hit on Washington Street on June 9, 2019. She was brought to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth, where she died from her injuries two days later.

The vehicle Blackmore was driving was identified after being seen in surveillance photos. Two days after the crash, police thought she was turning herself in when she arrived at the Duxbury Police Department, but officers soon realized she was there for an unrelated matter. She was arrested in the lobby.

Blackmore was sentenced to six to eight years in prison followed by three years of probation. Upon release she will not be allowed to hold a drivers license, has travel restrictions, will pay a fine of up to $4,000, and must do 150 hours of community service.

