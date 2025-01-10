Driver seriously injured, flown to Boston hospital after crash in Pelham, NH

The driver of a car involved in a crash in Pelham, New Hampshire, on Friday morning suffered serious injuries and had to be flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

Pelham police and fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Main Street around 9:50 a.m. Friday and found a car that had struck a utility pole and had heavy front end damage. The driver was pinned under the dashboard, suffering from serious injuries. It took emergency personnel about 30 minutes to get the driver out of the vehicle.

A medical helicopter landed at the nearby Pine Valley Golf Course, and once stabilized, the driver was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries. The driver's name has not been released by police, and no update on their condition was available.

Main Street was closed for several hours so the utility pole could be replaced.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.