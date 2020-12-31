Local

Driver Seriously Injured in Beverly Crash: Police

An investigation into the incident revealed that the driver took the vehicle from a relative without permission

By Shauna Golden

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing his car into a retaining wall Wednesday night in Beverly, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Police responded to a crash around 10:20 p.m. in the area of Herrick Street and Brimbal Avenue. Officers discovered a severely damaged vehicle that had struck a retaining wall, according to authorities.

The driver was transported to Beverly Hospital and later airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

An investigation revealed that a domestic incident between the driver and a relative led to him taking the vehicle without permission, police said.

The crash remains remains under investigation. Police did not release any further details.

