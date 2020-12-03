Driver Killed in Highway Rollover Crash in Somerset

A driver was killed Thursday in a rollover crash on an interstate highway in Somerset, Massachusetts, state police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on Interstate 195 eastbound at mile marker 9.2. State police originally reported the driver suffered serious injuries before later said the victim had died.

According to a preliminary investigation, police say a Chevrolet Equinox was traveling on Route 195 in the area of Exit 4 when it exited the roadway and rolled over for reasons unknown at this time.

The driver and sole occupant of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The victim was identified Friday as 67-year-old Paul Sardinha from Fall River.

No other vehicles are believed to have been involved in the fatal crash.

Following the rollover, large tarps could be seen blocking the view of the crash scene, just off the roadway, and multiple emergency vehicles could be seen parked in the breakdown lane. State troopers were assisted on scene by MassDOT, Somerset Fire and EMS, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The scene was cleared and all lanes were reopened at 5:45 p.m., police said.

An investigation is ongoing.