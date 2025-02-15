Massachusetts

Driver seriously injured in single-car crash overnight in Wellesley

Their condition was not immediately known

By Marc Fortier

One person was seriously injured in a single-car crash overnight in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Wellesley police said the crash occurred on Route 9 east near School Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They said the driver was flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. No update on their condition was immediately available.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us