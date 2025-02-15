Driver seriously injured in single-car crash overnight in Wellesley

One person was seriously injured in a single-car crash overnight in Wellesley, Massachusetts.
Wellesley police said the crash occurred on Route 9 east near School Street around 12:30 a.m. Saturday.
They said the driver was flown by helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital. No update on their condition was immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.
