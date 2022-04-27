Driver Sought After Dragging Officer in Brockton, Causing Minor Injuries, Police Say

Police in Brockton, Massachusetts, are looking for a driver accused of dragging an officer a few feet.

The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday on Custer Street, where police stopped a man identified as 36-year-old Jeffrey Monteiro.

When Monteiro was ordered to exit, police say he sped off, briefly dragging the officer, who suffered a minor injury.

Massachusetts State Police and the departments in Holbrook and Randolph were notified. The gray Honda Accord police say he was driving was found abandoned on Center Street in Randolph, but Monteiro was not found.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said Monteiro was wanted on charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, failure to stop or yield causing gridlock and a marked lanes violation. They said he was initially stopped because his car matched the description of one wanted after power tools were stolen from a Lowe's store earlier Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-941-0200.