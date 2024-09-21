Driver sought after hitting 72-year-old woman in Wayland, police say

Police in Wayland, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 72-year-old woman.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. Friday. Authorities say the victim was hit while trying to cross at the intersection of Route 30 and Old Tavern Road.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The woman was brought to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

Authorities believe a dark sedan may have been involved in the crash. They say the vehicle may have front-end damage.

Witnesses to the incident or people who may have footage from the area are asked to come forward. Anyone with information should call 508-358-4721.