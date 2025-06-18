Driver sought in Charlestown hit-and-run in May, police say

Police in Boston are asking for the public's help identifying a person they're seeking in connection with a hit-and-run last month in Charlestown.

The crash happened around 9:21 p.m. on Saturday, May 3, near the intersection of Cambridge Street and Stark Street, Boston police said Tuesday.

The driver left the scene of the crash, which sent a man to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The department released photos showing a vehicle, believed to be a black Mazda sedan with no front license plate.

Two people were in the car, one of whom can be seen standing outside in images shared by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 617-343-4599. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-8477, by texting "TIP" to 27463, or on the department's website.