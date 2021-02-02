Driver Sought in December Hit-and-Run That Left Woman Seriously Injured in Milford

More than a month after a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Milford, Massachusetts, police are still looking for the driver.

The woman was hit by an SUV or pickup truck on the morning of Dec. 29 while she was in a crosswalk on Main Street.

The victim's lawyer, Kevin McMahon, shared video from the crash, showing the vehicle slam into her before taking off.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital with multiple injuries. McMahon said she was in the hospital for two weeks.

McMahon asks anyone with information to contact him at 617-401-7959.