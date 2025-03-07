Driver sought in Stoneham hit-and-run that killed dog

Police in Stoneham, Massachusetts, are looking for the driver who killed a dog in a hit-and-run crash last month.

The crash happened Feb. 21 on Spring Street. Bella, a pug, was hit by a truck in front of her house while going for a walk with her owner.

Home surveillance footage from nearby, released by police Thursday, shows the moment she was hit by a white pickup truck.

"I was there just after it happened, and it was horrific for the family," said Stoneham Animal Control Officer Brian Johnston.

Bella's owner told police he was walking her on a "very short leash." The sidewalks were covered with snow and ice.

"A truck driving by struck his dog that had pulled its leash out into the street," said Det. Sgt. Christopher Dalis with the Stoneham Police Department.

After the crash, the video shows the driver pull over, get out, and walk toward the area where the dog was hit.

"He made some comments like 'I'm going to call the police,' and he just got in his car and he drove away," Dalis said.

Police are looking for a white, older-model pickup truck, thought to be a Chevrolet with no carriage, driven by a man in his 30s.

"It really doesn't look like the operator of this pickup truck was doing anything crazy, it looks like he was just driving normally," Dalis said. "If you're watching this, reach out to us, come talk to us, make yourself known, and that way we can give this family closure on what happened to their pet."