Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in head-on crash in Londonderry, NH

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Monday night.

Londonderry police said an officer on patrol on Route 102, just west of High Range Road, came across a crash that had just occurred around 7:10 p.m. Several bystanders and witnesses also stopped to assist.

The officer notified dispatch that two drivers were injured, one of whom was trapped in her vehicle. Londonderry police and fire sent additional resources to the scene.

Fire department personnel were able to remove the trapped driver from her vehicle, and she was taken by ambulance to Elliot Hospital in Manchester with potentially life-threatening injuries. A second injured driver was taken by ambulance to Parkland Medical Center in Derry for evaluation. The driver of the third vehicle was assessed on scene but did not require further medicl attention.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Prius was driving west on Route 102 when it crossed into the eastbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ford Edge. The Prius was then struck by a Nissan Frontier that was also headed east.

As a result of the crash, Route 102 was closed for an extended period of time while police conducted their investigation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.