Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton

A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said.

The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.

The cruiser also suffered heavy damage, police said.

Meanwhile, the driver suspected of striking the cruiser was located by another trooper, police said, who'd had a description of the suspect and his car -- a GMC Envoy -- described to him by the trooper who'd been struck.

The driver of the GMC was stopped and arrested near Exit 5 on I-93 in Randolph, police said. The suspect was charged with OUI and booked at the state police barracks in South Boston.

The suspect's name has not been released. It is unclear if they have an attorney.