A school bus driver was taken to the hospital after a crash in Harwich, Massachusetts on Wednesday.

Harwich police said there were no children on the bus at the time of the crash on Bay Road. The vehicle reportedly hit a pole.

A photo of the scene shows the bus off the road with its front resting against a tree.

The extent of the driver's injuries were not immediately clear.

No other vehicles were involved, police said.

No other details were immediately available.