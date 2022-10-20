Driver to Be Sentenced in Crash That Killed Toddler in South Boston

The woman found guilty last week of motor vehicle homicide in the death of a toddler and serious injury of his sister four years ago in South Boston is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday afternoon.

Charlene Casey, 67, was behind the wheel of the car that hit the two children, Colin and Sloane McGrath, in a chain reaction crash on L Street in July 2018. Prosecutors alleged she drove negligently. She is scheduled to be sentenced at 2 p.m. in Suffolk Supeior Court. She faces up to two-and-a-half years in prison.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Casey was behind the wheel of her Prius on East Sixth Street, stopped at the intersection with L Street, when a southbound driver on L Street waved her through the intersection. But, the intersection is only a two-way stop, and the van driving northbound did not have a stop sign.

Closing arguments were made Tuesday, with the defense arguing that Charlene Casey acted reasonably in the crash that killed 2-year-old Colin McGrath and the prosecution arguing she drove negligently

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said Casey’s Prius crashed into the van, causing it to lose its steering and sending it hurtling toward the sidewalk on L Street. A caretaker was pushing Colin McGrath in his stroller, with his sister walking alongside them, when the van Casey’s car hit jumped the curb and struck all three of them on the sidewalk.

Casey's attorneys argued that she acted reasonably and that all accidents don't necessarily involve negligence. The prosecution countered that Casey did drive negligently, and called what happened a disaster.

The defense called several witnesses to the stand, including Kevin Bui, who said that he waved Casey through the intersection on the day of the crash. He said they made eye contact. Then, he said he waved to her to go, she nudged out and then hit the van that would ultimately hit the children.

"All of a sudden, the van came out of nowhere," he said. "It had to be going at least 20 miles over the speed limit."

Bui said "absolutely not" when the defense asked if he would've waived Casey through the intersection if he had he seen the van.