Driver Went Wrong Way, Was Hanging Out of Vehicle, NH Police Say

New Hampshire State Police say a driver traveling the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack and later seen hanging outside of his vehicle has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Police said the vehicle was seen heading north in the southbound lane on Sunday night.

The driver, a 41-year-old Salem, Massachusetts man, also was accused of driving with a suspended license.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had a lawyer, and a phone number could not be found for him.