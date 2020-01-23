Driver Who Hit Man Fled Because He Saw a Gun, Police Say

A man took off after hitting a pedestrian Wednesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but he will not face charges after turning himself in to police.

Surveillance footage shows a pickup truck hitting a 28-year-old man while walking at the intersection of Broadway and Everett Avenue. The pedestrian is knocked to the ground; the truck can be seen stopping briefly, then driving away.

But police say the driver left the scene after seeing a gun beside the man he hit.

The pedestrian, according to police, had a license to carry, but the gun became dislodged after he was hit, falling to the ground.

The driver panicked after seeing the weapon and drove away, police said. There are no charges pending against him.

The pedestrian was treated and released from an area hospital.