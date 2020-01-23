Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Driver Who Hit Man Fled Because He Saw a Gun, Police Say

By Kathryn Sotnik and Mike Pescaro

By Kathryn Sotnik and Mike Pescaro

NBCUniversal, Inc.

A man took off after hitting a pedestrian Wednesday in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but he will not face charges after turning himself in to police.

Surveillance footage shows a pickup truck hitting a 28-year-old man while walking at the intersection of Broadway and Everett Avenue. The pedestrian is knocked to the ground; the truck can be seen stopping briefly, then driving away.

But police say the driver left the scene after seeing a gun beside the man he hit.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts 26 mins ago

Carfax Vehicle History Reports May Not Tell the Whole Story

Massachusetts 46 mins ago

Man Allegedly Exposed Himself to Girl Near School in Southboro

The pedestrian, according to police, had a license to carry, but the gun became dislodged after he was hit, falling to the ground.

The driver panicked after seeing the weapon and drove away, police said. There are no charges pending against him.

The pedestrian was treated and released from an area hospital.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsChelseahit-and-run
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us