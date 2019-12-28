Local
Plow Truck Crash

Driver Who Hit NHDOT Plow Truck Charged With Alleged DUI

The head-on collision occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday morning

By Alec Greaney

snowplow crash nh
NH State Police

An NHDOT snowplow truck was involved in a crash on Route 4 in Chichester, New Hampshire, on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A New Hampshire man who was allegedly driving under the influence crashed head-on into a NHDOT pickup truck early Saturday morning.

As the NHDOT truck was driving westbound on Route 4 around 1:30 a.m., a driver coming from the opposite direction crossed the double yellow lines toward the truck, New Hampshire State Police said in a statement. The NHDOT truck could not avoid the collision.

The NHDOT driver was brought to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The other driver, identified as 25-year-old Dean Beaudet, was charged with alleged aggravated DUI and DUI subsequence offense, police said. He was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The collision is still under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Kenneth McGrath at 603-223-4381 or Kenneth.McGrath@dos.nh.gov

