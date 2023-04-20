Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Norfolk

Driver Who Left Truck Teetering From Wall in Norfolk Charged With OUI

The driver, Keith Johnson of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, not wearing a seatbelt, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation, police said

By Asher Klein, Michael Rosenfield and Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Rhode Island truck driver has been charged with operating under the influence in a crash that left a box truck dangling over a wall at a Massachusetts gas station Tuesday, authorities said.

The crash at Daley Service Center in Norfolk left the front of the truck hanging off a retaining wall, about five or six feet from the ground. The truck had hit a gas pump, two vehicles and a lift before smashing through a fence and coming to a stop as it dangled over a wall, according to Norfolk Police Chief Timothy Heinz.

The driver, Keith Johnson of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, was arrested on charges of drunken driving, not wearing a seatbelt, a marked lanes violation and negligent operation, police said.

The 54-year-old was arraigned in Wrentham District Court Wednesday and released, police said. It wasn't immediately clear if Johnson had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Firefighters had to use a ladder to rescue the driver. Norfolk Fire Chief Erron Kinney told NBC10 Boston that safety mechanisms in place at the gas station worked well, preventing any significant oil spill or a potentially deadly explosion.

"This could have been a huge tragedy," said Kinney. "We just have some damaged cars and a fence has to be replaced. Thank goodness it wasn't worse."

A box truck was left dangling after a crash at a gas station in Norfolk.

More Norfolk news

Norfolk 21 hours ago

Truck Crashes Through Retaining Wall at Norfolk Gas Station

Stoughton Mar 14

Man Accused of Killing Woman in Stoughton to Receive Psych Evaluation

This article tagged under:

Norfolkoui
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us