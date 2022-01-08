Driver Who Smashed Into Stoneham Liquor Store Assaults Officer, Police Say

A man drove into a Massachusetts liquor store early Saturday morning and was arrested after fighting with officers who'd used Tasers on him, police said.

When the officers arrived at the scene at Rapid Liquors in Stoneham just after 1 a.m., they found the driver near the store's cash registers, where he was smoking a cigar while drinking beer and eating chips, police said.

But the man, a 54-year-old from Revere, repeatedly replied to the officers' commands that he was armed and they would have to shoot him.

The officers used their stun guns on the man three times, but it had no effect, and when they tried taking him into custody, he resisted, allegedly hitting an officer in the face at one point.

"The officers exercised great restraint, using their training and experience to attempt to de-escalate a volatile situation. I am grateful that this situation was ultimately brought to an end without serious injury to either the suspect or responding officers," Police Chief James McIntyre said in a statement.

The man is expected to appear in Woburn District Court Monday to face charges including breaking and entering and assaulting a police officer. He was being held on $100,000 bail.

The liquor store on Facebook thanked police for their help.

"Our overnight 'drive-thru renovation' didn't go as planned so we will have a delayed opening on Saturday January 8th and ask that you bear with us while we have our store repaired," the store wrote.

