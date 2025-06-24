Unions want Mass. lawmakers to hit brakes on driverless cars

Labor unions rallied Tuesday morning against bills up for a hearing in the afternoon that would create a regulatory framework for driverless cars in Massachusetts.

There would be 70,000 app drivers and tens of thousands of Teamsters truck, transport and delivery drivers displaced from their jobs if autonomous vehicles without human operators took to the roads in Massachusetts, according to Darlene Lombos, president of the Greater Boston Labor Council AFL-CIO.

"First of all, the tech is not there. We've seen so many issues in other states and cities that they're already operating in," Lombos told the News Service on Tuesday. "Number two, there has been no impact study done on any kind of impacts on environment, workers, community, the safety issues around our roads — there has been no study around that, even though they say they've been testing, there's been no public process around having driverless cars here."

Waymo, which offers self-driving taxi services, is currently collecting data for its potential operations in Greater Boston, but the concept has been met with some skepticism.

A coalition of drivers and union members, gathered in near-100-degree heat on the State House steps, argued for the value of human drivers, who they said can respond appropriately in certain passenger situations. Driverless rideshare services like Waymo would also increase traffic congestion, according to drivers.

Union representation included the App Drivers Union, Teamsters Local 25, Boston Building Trades Unions and International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. Members are supportive of a different pair of bills pertaining to autonomous vehicles, which would require a human operator to be physically present in autonomous vehicles transporting commerce or passengers Massachusetts.

Testimony from union members and others will be heard at a Joint Transportation Committee hearing at 1 p.m.