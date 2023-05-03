Driver's Daughter Dies When SUV Crashes Into Maine Recycling Truck

An 18-year-old died after her mother crashed their SUV into a recycling truck that was pulled over in New Sharon, Maine, on Tuesday, authorities said.

The 2005 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling along Farmington Falls Road when it hit the back of the Archies truck, which was picking up recycling, about 1:19 p.m., according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Kaylie Ladd, an 18-year-old from Chesterville, died from the crash. The other people in the SUV — her 39-year-old mother, who was driving, and the mother's other two children, a toddler and a baby — had minor injuries and are expected to recover, police said.

The crash remained under investigation Wednesday morning.

The town posted a statement on Facebook Tuesday saying the truck "was involved in a terrible accident" and notifying residents that a trash truck would be collecting recyclables.

"Please pray for all of those involved and thank you for your patience," the town's statement said.