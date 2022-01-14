Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Drivers Survive Scary Pile-Up Crash in Hingham

The crash was caused when an SUV stopped in the road and the car behind it wasn't able to stop in time, hitting it at low speed, police said

By Asher Klein

A three-vehicle crash in Hingham, Massachusetts, on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.
Hingham Police Department

A pile-up crash left a car perched on the hood of another one on a highway in Hingham, Massachusetts, Thursday, police said.

Three people were hurt but all are expected to survive the crash on Route 228 near High Street, local police said, sharing images of the wreck.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The crash was caused when an SUV stopped in the road and the car behind it wasn't able to stop in time, hitting it at low speed, police said. Then a third car, traveling faster, slammed into the middle car, pushing the middle car up and onto its hood.

In their tweet Friday, police didn't share the condition of the injured drivers or if anyone else was in the vehicles.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettscar crashHINGHAMRoute 228
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us