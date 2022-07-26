Drivers Survive Truck Flipping, Crushing Car on I-95 in Wellesley

A truck flipped over onto a car on Interstate 95 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, near Newton on Tuesday, but no one was seriously hurt, police said.

The crash closed all but one lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to Wellesley police, who shared images of the truck, which appeared to have a lifting rig, on its side and crushing the hood of the car.

There were minor injuries on the road, which is also Mass. Route 128, local police said. State troopers confirmed that there were no serious injuries in the rollover crash.

They said traffic delays could be long as a heavy-duty tow truck was brought in to clear the crash.

WPD is assisting @MassStatePolice with a truck vs car on Rt 128 north prior to the Newton line. One lane gets by. Minor injuries on scene. pic.twitter.com/Ugc3uRhp6t — Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) July 26, 2022