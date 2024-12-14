Massachusetts

Drones seen over Cape Cod after NJ sightings, Harwich police report

By Mike Pescaro and Ana Mondello-Mata

A file photo of a Harwich police cruiser.
NBC10 Boston

As citizens and lawmakers call for answers about mysterious drones seen flying for weeks over New Jersey and elsewhere, a Cape Cod police officer reported witnessing a similar case in Harwich, Massachusetts.

A resident of the town called the Harwich Police Department Thursday, telling the authorities she saw between 10 and 15 drones flying overhead around 9 p.m. She said they were there for over an hour.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

>Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The woman said she couldn't hear the drones, but noted that they were very bright.

Police said an off-duty officer with the department "noticed similar drone activity near the Public Safety Complex on Sisson Road."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.
Lawmakers are questioning the FBI over weeks of New Jersey drone sightings.

The department said Friday that it shared the information with the FBI's Boston Field Office and the Massachusetts State Police, adding that it would continue to work with the agencies.

Bipartisan lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate have demanded answers from federal law enforcement officials after weeks of sightings in multiple states, with many in New Jersey.

The FBI has said that it has seen "no evidence" that the sightings "pose a national security or public safety threat."

More on drone sightings

New Jersey Dec 12

Homeland Security shares new details of mysterious drone flights over New Jersey

Maryland Dec 11

‘My mouth dropped': Drone sightings rattle Maryland residents

New Jersey Dec 7

Mystery drones appearing over NJ and NYC force FAA to impose flight restrictions

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsCape Codharwich
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us