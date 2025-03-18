Boston

Here's why Dropkick Murphys' X account is suspended — it's not the viral Trump video

"Look, we pulled our account because we didn't want to be part of that guy's empire. But if we were still on there, I'm sure he would have suspended us by now"

By Asher Klein

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys performs at SunFest 2023 in West Palm Beach on May 6, 2023.
Meghan McCarthy / The Palm Beach Daily News / USA TODAY NETWORK, File

Popular Boston band Dropkick Murphys have been going viral not only for video of lead singer Ken Casey calling out a man he said was displaying a "MAGA" hat, but for the suggestion that the band's X account was censored for the video.

That's not what happened, Casey told NBC10 Boston Tuesday in a statement.

"We broke up with him first," Casey said of X owner Elon Musk

Casey made the comments on stage at one of Dropkick Murphys' annual St. Patrick's Day shows, at MGM Music Hall. Casey called out a man with a white MAGA hat doing what he called "a friendly protest," apparently persistently.

"Bro, listen, I admire your dedication," Casey said, going on to describe him holding up the hat, with President Donald Trump's slogan, all night as cultlike behavior.

"This is America, there's no kings here!" he continued.

As the video went viral on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, some people commented noted that the band's account had been suspended, and suggested that was a reaction to Casey's comments. But Casey said the band left Twitter in 2022.

"Then someone else took our handle, pretending to be our official account, so we filed a legal complaint to put a stop to that--which is why @dropkickmurphys shows as suspended," he said in the statement, adding, in reference to Musk, "Look, we pulled our account because we didn't want to be part of that guy's empire. But if we were still on there, I'm sure he would have suspended us by now."

This article tagged under:

BostonSocial Media
