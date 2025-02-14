Massachusetts

Drought conditions persist in Mass.

The drought is still at a critical stage in the central and northeast regions of Massachusetts

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

The lack of precipitation in recent weeks is making drought conditions in Massachusetts even more severe this winter.

Parts of the state are now at a critical stage of drought.

"We're seeing these droughts are a lot more common, almost every year, and it hasn't mattered whether it's summer or winter," said Vandana Rao, director of water policy at the state's Executive Office of Environmental Affairs.

December snow and rain eased some of the dry conditions, but there was very little precipitation in January.

The state's central and northeast regions are at critical drought stages. The rest of Massachusetts is experiencing either mild or significant conditions.

A map showing Massachusetts' drought levels, with central and northeast Mass. in critical drought (Level 3 out of 4) and all about the Berkshires a step down in significant drought.
Handout
"We are in quite a deficit of precipitation, so anything we get will move us in the right direction of getting back to normal conditions," Rao said.

Lexington Community Farm is not overly concerned right now, but hoping things in improve since the water used to irrigate in the summer comes from wells.

"The amount of water we get in the winter influences the amount of water we have available in the spring," Matt Schector, a manager at the farm.

