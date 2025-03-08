Massachusetts

Drought conditions worsen across Mass. despite snowfall last month

Freezing temperatures prevented February's snow storms from helping to replenish low water levels across the state

By Rachael Dziaba

A map showing Massachusetts' drought levels, with the Connecticut River Valley region, central, and northeast Mass. in critical drought (Level 3 out of 4) and the rest of the state a step down at significant drought.
Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs

Massachusetts' drought has worsened, state officials said Friday, with the entire state now either significant or critical drought.

Conditions in the Connecticut River Valley region worsened to a critical drought, one level below an emergency, over the past month, according to the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs. Western Massachusetts' drought level rose to 2, a significant drought.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The majority of the state has had a deficit of rainfall of 8-13 inches since drying conditions began in August, officials said. The series of storms that blanketed Massachusetts in snow didn't do much to impact drought conditions — it takes 4-5 inches of snow to provide the same amount of precipitation that an inch of rain does, and officials notes that freezing temperatures also prevented the recent snowfall from melting and soaking into the ground, leaving reservoirs and groundwater depleted.

“The recent rain and snowfall are a welcome reprieve from the drought we have been experiencing,” EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “However, it has not been enough to replenish our groundwater."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.
Despite all the snow we've seen in recent weeks, Massachusetts continues to deal with an ongoing drought.

In fact, most of Massachusetts only received between 2 to 4 inches of precipitation in February, over an inch less than normal levels, according to data from the Drought Management Task Force.

The EEA office noted that the water supply of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is not experiencing drought conditions. Still, other sources of water, such as private wells, are likely being impacted.

"As the growing season approaches, it is vital that everyone continues to follow state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure water is available for our essential needs," Tepper said.

More on Massachusetts' drought

Massachusetts Feb 14

Drought conditions persist in Mass.

Massachusetts Feb 9

Mass. has a major drought. A lot of snow just fell, but we need more.

Massachusetts Nov 19, 2024

Most of Massachusetts in critical drought, as brush fires smolder

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us