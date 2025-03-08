Drought conditions worsen across Mass. despite snowfall last month

Massachusetts' drought has worsened, state officials said Friday, with the entire state now either significant or critical drought.

Conditions in the Connecticut River Valley region worsened to a critical drought, one level below an emergency, over the past month, according to the Executive Office of Energy & Environmental Affairs. Western Massachusetts' drought level rose to 2, a significant drought.

The majority of the state has had a deficit of rainfall of 8-13 inches since drying conditions began in August, officials said. The series of storms that blanketed Massachusetts in snow didn't do much to impact drought conditions — it takes 4-5 inches of snow to provide the same amount of precipitation that an inch of rain does, and officials notes that freezing temperatures also prevented the recent snowfall from melting and soaking into the ground, leaving reservoirs and groundwater depleted.

“The recent rain and snowfall are a welcome reprieve from the drought we have been experiencing,” EEA Secretary Rebecca Tepper said in a statement. “However, it has not been enough to replenish our groundwater."

In fact, most of Massachusetts only received between 2 to 4 inches of precipitation in February, over an inch less than normal levels, according to data from the Drought Management Task Force.

The EEA office noted that the water supply of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority is not experiencing drought conditions. Still, other sources of water, such as private wells, are likely being impacted.

"As the growing season approaches, it is vital that everyone continues to follow state guidance and local water restrictions to ensure water is available for our essential needs," Tepper said.