A person's body was found in a river in New Hampshire Thursday morning, police said.

The body was found in a stretch of the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin, according to state police.

The death is believed to be an isolated incident and foul play is not suspected, police said.

They asked for anyone with information about the drowning to call Sgt. Joshua Dirth at 603-227- 2115 or Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.