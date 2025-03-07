Drugged drink warning: Boston police urge vigilance ahead of spring break

As we enter spring break season, Boston police are reminding people to stay vigilant.

Officials are urging people to beware of drink spiking and other potentially dangerous activity. It's a message the Boston Police Department gives out multiple times a year.

In 2023, there were 107 reports of drinks being drugged in Boston. In 2024, that number was down to 71, but safety concerns remain.

Police are once again urging the public to be on the lookout starting this weekend as students across the country prepare for spring break.

A drug like Rohypnol, known as a "roofie," is odorless, colorless, and tasteless. It can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis and unconsciousness.

To protect yourself and others, police offer the following tips:

avoid accepting drinks from people you don't know or trust

never leave your drink unattended

if you need to leave your table, take your drink with you, even to the restroom

cover your drink when you're not actively drinking it

watch out for unusual behavior in friends and acquaintances, and be cautious of strangers trying to separate individuals from their group

If you or someone you know believes you have been the victim of drink spiking or any other illegal activity, report the incident as soon as possible.