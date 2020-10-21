Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
western Massachusetts

Drugged Driving Charges in Greenfield Crash That Killed Man, Dog

The suspected driver is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on a motor vehicle homicide while operating under the influence charge.

By Josh Sullivan

Police lights
Metro

A man is facing drugged driving and other charges after his SUV crashed into a car in Greenfield, Massachusetts, earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

George Cortina, 62, is scheduled to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on six charges, including operating under the influence of drugs, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and possession of heroin, according to the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

Cortina was involved in a crash that killed Jonathan Rohrs, 41, of Acton on Oct. 4, according to prosecutors.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Norwood Hospital 1 hour ago

Norwood Hospital, Flooded in June, to Remain Closed at Least Another Year

forecast 1 hour ago

Mostly Cloudy and Foggy Night Ahead of Warm Thursday

The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Route 2, they said. Cortina's Ford Explorer allegedly crossed over the road's dividing line and hit a Toyota Yaris being driven by Rohrs.

Rohrs died, along with a dog, while Cortina and a passenger in his car were brought to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, prosecutors said.

Cortina is due in court on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

western MassachusettsMassachusettsGreenfield
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us