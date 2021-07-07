Drugs Found in McDonald's Happy Meal in Maine, 2 Employees Arrested

An 11-year-old boy's Happy Meal from a McDonald's in Maine contained something that certainly wasn't a part of his order last week, according to police.

Packets of Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat opioid addiction, were discovered by the boy's mother after she picked up the order at the McDonald's on Center Street in Auburn on Wednesday, June 30, police said in a statement this Wednesday. Two employees at the business were arrested.

NewsCenter Maine obtained pictures of the drug packets in the Happy Meal box. The woman, Shirlee Marchesseault, told the NBC affiliate that finding them made her very mad: her "blood was boiling."

An investigation determined that the drugs had fallen out of employee Michael Sevey's shirt pocket as he was manning the drive-thru window, police said. Mariah Grant, 29, allegedly sold the 43-year-old the Suboxone at the beginning of their shift.

"The employee bent over to retrieve something from behind the counter, at which time the prescription and pen fell from the shirt pocket, landing in the 'Happy Meal' box. The employee had no knowledge that the prescription was missing from the shirt until later in the shift, when the incident was brought to the store’s attention," police said in the statement, noting that the management of the McDonald's had cooperated with their investigation.

Grant has been charged with felony unlawful drug trafficking and Sevey was charged with misdemeanor unlawful drug possession. They were both due to appear in court on Nov. 3; it wasn't immediately unclear if either of them has an attorney.