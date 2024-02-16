Drugs found in SUV that crashed after NH pursuit, police say

Several drugs and a wad of cash were found in an SUV that crashed at the end of a police chase in Canaan, New Hampshire, this week, officials said.

The chase began Tuesday about 8:25 p.m. when a New Hampshire State Police trooper spotted the SUV driving past the Canaan Police Department Tuesday evening and noticed it had a Vermont truck license plate. The trooper ran the plate and, finding it was registered to a different vehicle, attempted to stop it for misuse of plates, police said.

The vehicle, a green 2007 Toyota Highlander, fled into nearby Grafton, where it crashed while attempting to turn around on Height of Land Road, which has no outlet, according to police.

The driver, identified as Robert "Bobby" Tibbits, a 53-year-old from Enfield, New Hampshire, wasn't badly hurt, police said. He was taken into custody on two arrest warrants.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Inside the SUV, police found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and U.S. money.

NEWS RELEASE: MOTOR VEHICLE PURSUIT



On February 13, 2024, at approximately 8:25 p.m., Trooper Conde from the #NHSP #TroopF Barracks observed an SUV drive past Canaan Police Department with a VT truck plate.



➡️https://t.co/0qz7XQ7BN0 pic.twitter.com/oJc4Pqo7xh — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 16, 2024

After refusing bail, Tibbits was taken to the Grafton County House of Corrections. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.