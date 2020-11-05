Drunk Driver Charged in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Sherborn

Joshua Patel, 37 of Mansfield, is charged with drunk driving in a crash that killed a 40-year-old man in Sherborn Wednesday night.

Authorities believe that Patel allegedly struck the man, whose name was withheld, in his yard before crashing into another car on Goulding Street around 4:42 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Sherborn Police said they saw signs of impairment and arrested Patel, who was driving an Acura MDX. Patel was taken to a local hospital.

Patel will be arraigned in Natick District Court Thursday on the charge of operating under the influence and other charges in connection with the fatal crash. Additional charges are possible.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Sherborn Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section.