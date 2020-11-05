Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
fatal pedestrian accident

Drunk Driver Charged in Fatal Pedestrian Crash in Sherborn

A drunk driver allegedly struck and killed a 40-year-old man in his yard before crashing into another car, authorities say

By Mary Markos

Joshua Patel, 37 of Mansfield, is charged with drunk driving in a crash that killed a 40-year-old man in Sherborn Wednesday night.

Authorities believe that Patel allegedly struck the man, whose name was withheld, in his yard before crashing into another car on Goulding Street around 4:42 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Sherborn Police said they saw signs of impairment and arrested Patel, who was driving an Acura MDX. Patel was taken to a local hospital.

Patel will be arraigned in Natick District Court Thursday on the charge of operating under the influence and other charges in connection with the fatal crash. Additional charges are possible.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Sherborn Police and the Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section.

Massachusetts Coronavirus Coverage

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. to Release Updated Town-by-Town Coronavirus Risk Map Thursday

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Baker to Speak, 1 Day Before Coronavirus Control Measures Take Effect: WATCH LIVE

This article tagged under:

fatal pedestrian accidentpedestrian crashNatickdrunk drivingSherborn
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us