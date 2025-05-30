Family Guy's ‘The Drunken Clam' is coming to Boston this summer

If you've always wanted to visit Peter Griffin's favorite bar in Family Guy, you're in luck, because The Drunken Clam is coming to Boston this summer.

West End Johnnies, located on Portland Street and not far from TD Garden, will be transformed into the fictional watering hole beginning on July 18.

The whole thing is being put on by Bucket Lister — a company that specializes in these kinds of experiences — and they've already brought The Drunken Clam to Los Angeles and Houston.

People have been clambering for the pop-up to come to the Northeast. After all, the show is based in the made-up town of Quahog, Rhode Island.

"The first two markets, we actually got our footing down to get it really good," President of Experiences at Bucket Listers Derek Berry said. "We do stuff in so many different cities, but Boston has just been energy like I've not seen in a very long time. So when this opportunity came up, we were all like, 'We got to focus.'"

The pop-up will be a fully interactive recreation of the bar itself, as well as other sights and scenes from the beloved adult cartoon, like the Griffin family's living room, the Quahog 5 News set and more. You'll also see the Evil Monkey and the Petercopter at the bar.

Organizers say this isn't just a photo op — Family Guy fans will be able to stay awhile and enjoy on-theme food and beverages.

"You can have a drink or five here... and really have a good time," Berry said. "You're like... I took a ton of photos, now I'm just going to hang out and drink and listen to music from the show and have a good time and immerse in the experience."

The pop-up will last for about 10 weeks, Berry said.

He recommends getting tickets in advance. They cost $18 and will include a welcome cocktail or mocktail.

Berry said a Rhode Island location is not off the table at some point in the future.

"I think if the demand is there, which it seems like it is, we might have to," he said.