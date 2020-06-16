Local

car crash

Drunken Driver Crashed Car Into Cruiser, Then Drove Off, Police Say

A state police sergeant was inside the cruiser

New Hampshire State Police say a car crashed into a parked police cruiser that had its emergency lights on and kept going before troopers caught up with the driver and arrested him.

A state police sergeant was inside the cruiser, which was in the breakdown lane of northbound Route 16 in Rochester on Monday.

Police said the car struck the cruiser driver's door. Troopers caught up with the driver.

Twenty-eight-year-old Brian Theriault faces driving while intoxicated and other charges. It's not known if he has a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

The police sergeant was treated for minor injuries. 

