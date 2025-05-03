Drunken driver hits Mass. State Police cruiser on I-93 in Milton, police say

A drunken driver was arrested after a crash into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser on Interstate 93 in Milton early Saturday morning, officials said.

A trooper inside the cruiser, who was responding to a separate crash at the time of the impact, was hurt, but had non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver, identified as Charles Keeton, a 31-year-old from Dedham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, according to police.

He was due in Quincy District Court Monday; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charge.

Police shared images of the damaged cruiser, which had a wheel knocked out of place.