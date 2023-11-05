Dry and Sunny Sunday in New England

As we look ahead to the next week, there will be some fluctuations in the weather pattern. On Sunday, you can anticipate a blend of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s. The good news is that there's no significant rainfall expected, making it a great day to enjoy outdoor activities.

Moving into Monday, temperatures will take a slight dip, with highs primarily in the low 50s. There's a chance of light showers early Tuesday until late morning, but they shouldn't be too heavy or disruptive.

Tuesday brings us a warmer and pleasant afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. However, it's important to note that it will become quite windy, so be prepared for gusty conditions. During the night, a dry cold front will pass through, causing temperatures to return to more typical levels.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

By the time we reach Wednesday, it will be notably colder, with high temperatures struggling to reach the 50s. In some areas, particularly in the southeast, slightly milder conditions may prevail, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s. Finally, on Thursday, we're anticipating an unsettled day with showers, especially in the morning.

Temperature-wise, we'll see a range from the mid-40s to low 50s, with slightly milder conditions nearer to the south coast. Keep in mind that weather conditions can change, so it's wise to stay updated as these days approach, ensuring you're well-prepared for any adjustments in the forecast.