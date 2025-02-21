Warmer temperatures are on the way, and that means a thaw. Thankfully, it is a slow thaw with light melting during the days and refreezing at nights through this weekend. The gradual melting means we are not concerned with any flooding. Plus, we stay very quiet the next few days, with no big storms.

This weekend is actually the first in three weeks that will be all dry in Boston. The last three weekends we picked up snow on each day in Boston.

This weekend is dry, with some sun and milder temperatures. Both days reach the mid 30s, with Sunday bringing some of us to the low 40s.

The breeze will subside Saturday, but pick up again on Sunday.

Travel weather around the northeast is great as we head back to our homes and prepare to head back to work or school next week after this winter break.

High temperatures continue to rise next week, as we see more 40s to near 50 by Tuesday. A slight chance for rain and a mix in the mountains will move by as a clipper passes to our north. This chance continues to trend lower as we get closer.

The end of next week also swings in a chance for rain or a wintry mix. Then next weekend we are watching another storm chance, but just like the last one, it may very well end up being a miss at this point.

Stay tuned!