Child, adult rescued by duck boat in Charles River

The incident played out near Boston's Museum of Science

By Asher Klein

A duck boat in the Charles River in Cambridge after a rescue on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Michael O'Brien

A duck boat rescued a child and an adult from the Charles River on Monday morning, Cambridge fire officials said.

It wasn't immediately clear what condition the two people were in our how they got into the water. The Cambridge Fire Department said they were being evaluated by EMS, and that Cambridge and state police were at the scene.

The fire officials said rescue was made by a Boston Duck Tours boat. The incident played out near Boston's Museum of Science.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more information.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

