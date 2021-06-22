Dump Truck Crashes on I-495, Spilling Asphalt

A dump truck spilled a load of asphalt onto the shoulder of Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts, Tuesday, state police said.

The driver was left with minor injuries, police said on Twitter.

Aerial footage showed the crash caused a backup on the northbound side of the highway, which police said caused the right lane to be closed.

The truck was tipped over on its side on the shoulder of the road, with the asphalt spreading into the edge of the woods.