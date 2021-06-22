Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Dump Truck Crashes on I-495, Spilling Asphalt

By Asher Klein

NBC10 Boston

A dump truck spilled a load of asphalt onto the shoulder of Interstate 495 in Raynham, Massachusetts, Tuesday, state police said.

The driver was left with minor injuries, police said on Twitter.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Aerial footage showed the crash caused a backup on the northbound side of the highway, which police said caused the right lane to be closed.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

thunderstorms 34 mins ago

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in Boston Area, Southeast Mass., RI

environment 1 hour ago

New Coral Protections Coming to Areas Off New England

The truck was tipped over on its side on the shoulder of the road, with the asphalt spreading into the edge of the woods.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsRaynhami-495dump truckasphalt
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us