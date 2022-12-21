Local

Massachusetts

Dump Truck Crashes, Shutting Most of I-295 North in Attleboro

By Asher Klein

A crashed dump truck on Interstate 295 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A dump truck rolled over on Interstate 295 in Attleboro on Wednesday, causing injuries, according to Massachusetts transit officials.

The crash closed all but the breakdown lane of the northbound side of the highway, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Delays were expected on the highway.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were hurt or what caused the crash.

This breaking news article will be updated when more information is available.

